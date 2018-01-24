Parking spaces at various government hospitals in Goa will be made chargeable soon said Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane. Parking spaces at Goa medical college and hospital, Ponda’s ID hospital, Mapusa’s Azilo hospital and Community health centre at Sankhalim would be charged at RS 10 per hour.
The move is to discourage parking of vehicles in the hospital premises by office goers the minister said.
Hospital parking spaces to be made chargeable soon
Parking spaces at various government hospitals in Goa will be made chargeable soon said Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane. Parking spaces at Goa medical college and hospital, Ponda’s ID hospital, Mapusa’s Azilo hospital and Community health centre at Sankhalim would be charged at RS 10 per hour.