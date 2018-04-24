Home News House gutted in fire at Kumthamol, Sattari News House gutted in fire at Kumthamol, Sattari By Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 9 :49 pm A house was completely gutted in fire at Kumthol, Sattari today. Loss to the tune of Rs 10 lakh has been reported due to the fire including gold worth Rs 3 lakh - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Bal Gramsabhas and special gramsabhas held in many panchayats across Goa Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 10 :03 pm 3 rescued by lifeguards from drowning during weekend Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 9 :56 pm Results of std XII on April 28 Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 9 :20 pm Mock drill at Zuari Agro Chemicals on April 26 Digital Goa - April 24, 2018, 8 :58 pm