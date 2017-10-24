The global iron ore market may be oversupplied for as long as half a decade, keeping prices under pressure, according to billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd., which plans to fight back by raising the quality of its output amid a global shift toward higher-grade material being driven by China’s green push.
Supply will exceed demand for the next three-to-five years, keeping prices between $50 and $60 a metric ton for ore with 62 percent iron content, according to R. Kishore Kumar, chief executive officer of the company’s iron ore division.
