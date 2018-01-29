Walk in Interviews for 64 contract basis posts in the office of the collector and district magistrate North Goa drew a huge crowd of almost over 2000 candidates today. They queued up outside the North Goa Collectorate since 5am in the morning as the interviews were to be conducted on a first come first serve basis. This caused considerable chaos and commotion outside the collectorate office in the capital.

Office of Collector had on January 16 advertised for 40 posts of Lower Division Clerk and 24 posts of Data Entry Operators on contract basis for maximum 10 months with consolidated lumpsum remuneration of Rs 16,756 per month.