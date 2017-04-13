The Mormugao mamlatdar office started serving notices to 100 houses at Kattem Baina shore asking them to vacate in 15 days or face demolition. The notices are served on directions of Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority(GCZMA). These houses are said to be under threat during monsoons for couple of years now. This is the last stretch to be demolished. If in 15 days they are not demolished by the occupants then the state government machinery will go ahead with the demolitions states a notice issued by the concerned authorities.