Congress Candidate from Valpoi ,Roy Naik today exuded confidence that he will win the bypolls. “There is no development in Valpoi in the last 10 years. People are struggling to get basic facilities like water, electricity and proper roads. Once I get elected, my first priority will be to develop the underdeveloped constituency of Valpoi,” said Roy Naik.

Naik filed his nomination form for Valpoi bypoll in the presence of around 200 Congress workers and party senior leaders Ravi Naik, Shantaram Naik, Goa Congress Desk in charge Chella Kumar etc