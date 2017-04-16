Shivaji is my political guru. There are few self announced guru’s of mine who surfaced prior to assembly polls. I am following only Shivaji Maharaj said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Ambedkar was great. I learnt many things in Delhi and from Modi about Ambedkar. I never differentiate among people based on cast. I even don’t understand casts of people from their surnames. Knowledge is not a monopoly of only few. I have seen many officers who have come from reservation and are intelligent and efficient said CM at the function held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar