A farmer who found the body of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin gave evidence today at the Sessions Court of Margao, South Goa.Today was the second evidentiary hearing in the trial of Vikat Bhagat, who has been charged with murdering and raping the Donegal woman.

The 28-year-old was found lying dead — with her hands and legs neatly outstretched — in an isolated stretch of land between Agonda and Canacona beaches.Prashant Komarpanth, the farmer who found the body on the way to his farm on the morning of March 13, about 150m off of the main road, was the first witness presented by the state.