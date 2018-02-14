Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said that he had not asked anybody to stop drinking beer. “I expressed my concern as it is my fundamental right to express concern,” said Chief Minister while speaking to media after cabinet meeting today.
“I have not asked anyone not to drink,” he added.
CM claimed that the media twisted his statement, while he had only referred to “school and college students”.
