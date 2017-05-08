Home Events IDJ digital workshop at Tiger Studio, Chowgule College, Margao Events IDJ digital workshop at Tiger Studio, Chowgule College, Margao By Team Digital Goa - May 8, 2017, 12 :22 pm IDJ digital workshop at Tiger Studio, Chowgule College Campus will be held from May 6 to May 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in its campus. Fee: `150. Details: 2759504. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Medical students in Goa will have to execute one-year bond Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :58 am GSPCB deferred hearing into granting consent to 12 mines of Sonshi Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :57 am MMC to remind Collector about stopping coal transport by road Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :55 am Goa police ‘distressed’ by ‘unintentional’ dialling of 112 Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :53 am