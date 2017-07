“MGP suffered due to alliance with GSM and Shivsena. We just got 11 percent votes. We would have got 20 percent if we had not gone for alliance,” lamented MGP party president Dipak Dhavlikar. Political parties have nothing to do with statement made by Sadhvi Saraswati on beef said Dhavlikar. The religious leaders statement that those who eat beef should be hanged in public had sparked a row.