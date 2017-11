After an evening of high drama and uncertainty hidden under a shroud of secrecy, the fate of S Durga, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Malayalam film is finally known. The film will not be screened at IFFI 2017 in Goa. The jury that deliberated till late last night, voted 7:4 in favour of the film to be screened on the last day. But a CBFC letter put a spanner in the works for Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s film.