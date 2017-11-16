The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) today unveils the plans for the “Bioscope Village” being set up as part of the IFFI Next Gen side bar program aimed at involving greater participation from the local Goan audience.

The Bioscope Village is planned this year with the aim that everyone should come and be a part of it. It is for the people to enjoy the various flavors of Cinema and related skills alongside IFFI 2017 and will be inaugurated by Indian Film Actress, Shraddha Kapoor who will also be felicitated as the Youth Icon of #Next Gen Cinema 2017. This will be followed by the screening of Aashiqui 2 across 3 screens.

It was announced that the Bioscope Village will host 3 airconditioned inflatable cinemas fitted with state of the art cinema projection capabilities and will screen new and classic films aimed at both young and older audiences. Some of the titles being planned at the Festival include Samit Kakad’s Aayna Ka Bayna and Half Ticket, Sachin Kundalkar’s Wazandaar, Indian Panaroma titles Kshitij – A Horizon, Natsamrat, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Ventilator, Moramba, Maza Bhirbhira and Hindi films: M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, The Lunchbox, Amar Akbar Anthony, Toilet Ek Prem Khata and others and childrens films like Ubuntu, Legend of Buddha, Bal Ganesh Series among others. All the children films will be screened on Saturday, 25th November & 26th November 2017.

In addition to the screenings we are also happy to announce that this year we have planned a ‘Katta’ talk session with some noted celebrities like Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar , Sonali Kulkarni, Dilip Phrabawalkar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sai Tamhankar and the full programme will be shared on November 19”

IFFI NEXT GEN will also host a skill studio aimed at honing cinematic skills through special sessions on a diverse range of topics. It will also host a short film competition for all delegates which are part of IFFI 2017. The theme for the short film festival is ‘IFFI as never seen before’. The duration for the film will be not more than 3mins. The registration forms for this competition will be available at the registration counter at Bioscope Village. The winners (6 daily winners and 1 overall winner) for the short film competition will be announced on 27th November 2017. Each participant is allowed only one entry per day.

The IFFI Next Gen – Bioscope Village is open to all, with only the gate admission charges payable i.e. Rs. 50. Once in, the guests are free to explore the various aspects and screenings that are going on throughout the day.

The IFFI Next Gen – Bioscope village closing ceremony will be held on 27th November at 6.00pm. Details of the film screenings and celebrity attendance will be announced shortly.

The village will be open from 6 pm – 12 midnight on 21st November and 12 noon to 12 midnight from 22nd – 27th November.