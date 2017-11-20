International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will get a new permanent venue in Goa by 2019, the 50th edition of the festival announced Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.“The Film Festival will complete 50 years in 2019. We are hopeful to host that festival in a completely new multiplex specially meant for IFFI. A special place is planned to welcome more than 6000 delegates,” he said.

He was speaking at the inaugural of the 48th edition of IFFI at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim today. Bollywood film star Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated the festival.