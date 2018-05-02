Goa Governor Mridula Sinha today asked Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma to take appropriate action against the allegedly illegally constructed compound wall of the bunglow built by Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar at Old Goa.

Adv Aires Rodrigues had on 9th April 2018 written a letter to Archaeological Survey of India, Goa Circle, a copy of which was sent to Goa Governor and the Prime Minister. The letter stated that the power Minister’s Bunglow was within the prohibited 300 mts from the Central Protected Monument Basilica of Bom Jesus Church with the compound wall of the bungalow being less than 50 mts from the protected Monument.

Rodrigues has demanded immediate action against the alleged illegality.