Illegal laterite extraction raided at Dabal by Mines dept
By Digital Goa - January 5, 2018, 9 :55 pm

Mines department today raided illegal laterite stones extraction at Kirlapale, Dabal. 2 powertiller machine, 1 JCB machine, 3 tipper trucks were seized. FIR was filed against the accused.