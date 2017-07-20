Home News Illegalities in communidades will be dealt with sternly – Rohan News Illegalities in communidades will be dealt with sternly – Rohan By Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 1 :32 pm People will be held accountable if illegalities are found in communidades said Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte. “Action will be taken. We will even do site inspection,”said the minister following allegations. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Mapusa Ravindra Bhavan land allotment by December Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 1 :53 pm IRB Constables dead body found at Porvorim Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 1 :43 pm New water policy by Septemebr 2017 Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 1 :24 pm Cabinet clears bill to link Aadhar to Social Schemes Team Digital Goa - July 19, 2017, 8 :02 pm