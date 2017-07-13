IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in the next 5 days By Team Digital Goa - July 12, 2017, 9 :58 pm After a dry spell last week, weathermen are expecting rain to pick up in the state this week. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecast isolated heavy tovery heavy rain for the next 5 days in Goa & Konkan region - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Vijai Sardesai appointed Goa Forward Party president Team Digital Goa - July 12, 2017, 10 :08 pm IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in the next 5 days Team Digital Goa - July 12, 2017, 9 :58 pm Nilesh Cabral demands action in cemetery vandalism, threaten to sit on Dharna Team Digital Goa - July 12, 2017, 8 :58 pm Mahadayi dispute: Siddaramaiah writes to Goa CM Team Digital Goa - July 12, 2017, 8 :50 pm