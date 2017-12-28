Imported cigarettes worth Rs 60,000 seized By Digital Goa - December 28, 2017, 10 :00 pm Legal metrology department today seized imported cigarettes worth Rs 60,000 from a store at Colva for not following packaging and other norms. The store belongs to one Ramchandra Jhatt. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS One arrested in New Vaddem Robbery case Digital Goa - December 28, 2017, 11 :03 pm Imported cigarettes worth Rs 60,000 seized Digital Goa - December 28, 2017, 10 :00 pm CII Goa comes out in support of river nationalisation Digital Goa - December 28, 2017, 9 :33 pm Sonia Gandhi on holiday in Goa Digital Goa - December 28, 2017, 4 :59 pm