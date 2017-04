GITS India is conducting 2 programmes to improve Confidence through Public Speaking for Adults & Students.

1. 5 days “SpeakSmart” programme in the afternoon for students between age 10 to 18 from 8th to 12th April

2. 2 days Training programme in “Communication & Presentation Skills-CAPS” on 8th & 9th April for all adults, teaching staff & professionals

The 2 posters with details of the programmes are below ..