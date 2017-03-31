Home Breaking News In a major development, ED has attached properties of ex CM Digamber... In a major development, ED has attached properties of ex CM Digamber Kamat & ex PWD min Churchill worth Rs 1.95 crore in Louis Berger Bribery case. By Team Digital Goa - March 31, 2017, 12 :10 pm In a major development, ED has attached properties of ex CM Digamber Kamat & ex PWD min Churchill worth Rs 1.95 crore in Louis Berger Bribery case. - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS ED attaches Rs 1.95 cr worth property of Digambar & Churchill in Louis Berger... Team Digital Goa - March 30, 2017, 7 :33 pm Revenue Minister suspends 14 Govt Officials for 2 days for coming late to office Team Digital Goa - March 29, 2017, 12 :18 pm Pratima Naik Convicted in 2015 Vasco Double Murder Case Team Digital Goa - March 27, 2017, 3 :21 pm CM Presents Rs 16,270 Crore Goa Budget 2017-18 Team Digital Goa - March 24, 2017, 11 :06 pm