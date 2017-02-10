Goa Science Centre will be launching New Telescope Celestron CPC 800 Series on Saturday, 11th February. The Schmidt-Cassegrain Telescope is the next generation of computer automated telescope which gives the amateur astronomers the most sophisticated and easy use of telescope. The CPC series uses GPS technology to make the guesswork and effort out of aligning and finding celestial objects in the sky. It has computerized mount features with custom database lists of all the most famous deep-sky objects which make it simpler and easy to use.

The facilities will be inaugurated at the hands of Dr. M. Ravichandran, Director, National Centre for Antarctic and Ocean Research at 7 pm. On every Saturday and Sunday sky observation programme after 6 pm will be arranged for the students and general public.