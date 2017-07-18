Incessant rain paralysed normal life across Goa with reports of flooding in few villages in Sattari, submerging of roads in Panaji and other cities felling of trees at many places. Total 3.7 inches rain was recorded today in Goa in 12 hours, from 8.30am to 8.30pm.

Heavy rain , landslides and uprooted trees on the Chorla ghat disrupted traffic on the Goa- Belgaum road for hours at end today.

Sattari taluka faced flood like situation today with overflowing rivers, incessant rains and gusty winds. Rurals areas like Keri, Velus were flooded with water. Rain entered houses of locals causing inconvenience to people and damage to property. Fire tenders were kept on their toes all through the day. A house wall collapsed at Hedode village, a mango tree fell on a house at Pissurlem village. In addition landslide at Chorla and uprooting of trees on roads were attended by fire personnel. The loss figure in the various incidents is esteemed to be to the tune of Rupees 6 to 7 lakh.

Huge mango tree uprooted and fell on the ‘Agrashala’ of Bhumika Devi Temple at Palyem, Pernem today damaging the temple premise.