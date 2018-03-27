The last date for filing belated returns for Assessment Years 2016-17 and 2017-18 and revised returns for Assessment Year 2016-17 is 31st March, 2018. The Financial Year 2017-18 closes on 31st March, 2018 which is a Saturday. 29th & 30th March, 2018 are also closed holidays.

Therefore, to facilitate filing of Income Tax Returns and completion of associated work, all Income Tax Offices throughout India shall remain open on 29th, 30th and 31st March, 2018 respectively. The ASK Centers will also be kept open on these days.