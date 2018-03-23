Tarun Tejpal, the founder of Tehelka magazine, on Friday told the Supreme Court that there were inconsistencies in the statements recorded by the victim and the video recording in the rape case lodged against him by a former colleague.The bench said it would look into the case records and listed the matter for April 6. Tejpal had moved the apex court against the Bombay High Court order dismissing his petition seeking quashing of rape and other charges levelled against him by a former colleague.Tejpal has denied all allegations levelled against him.