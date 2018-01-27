Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar today inaugurated the 21st edition of India International Seafood Show (IISS) organised by The Marine Products Export Development Authority and Seafood Exporters Association of India at Margao today showcasing India’s best marine products for buyers from around the world at this three days show which will conclude on January 29, 2017.In this show Seafood industry leaders and experts will deliberate on policies, market trends, technology and roadmaps to achieving an export target of US$ 10 billion by 2022. ‘Safe & Sustainable Seafood from India’ is the focal theme of this show.

Around 3,000 delegates and more than 2,000 visitors from India and abroad, including the US, the UK, Spain, Japan, Australia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and the Middle East are participating at this event.