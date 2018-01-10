Responding to a query over the failure of Rs 32,000 crore mine counter-measure vessel manufacturing (MCMV) project with a South Korean firm Chief Minster Parrikar said “What is cancelled is consultant’s role. A particular consultant’s tender was not as per the rules and regulations, so they are re-floating it.”

“Now, India needs to reappoint new consultants on an urgent basis,” he said further adding, “We need those minesweepers urgently.So the new consultancy selection has to be done very fast”.