India has been an active player globally in polar research, having established research stations in both the Antarctic and the Arctic. Now it should take steps to set up an astronomical observatory in Antarctic which is an ideal location for making observations.

Leading Indian astrophysicist and director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Professor Somak Raychaudhury, made this suggestion while delivering the Foundation Day lecture at the National Centre for Antarctic and Ocean Research (NCAOR), Vasco today.