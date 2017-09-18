India will be officially bidding to host the Asian Beach Games in 2020, sources close to IOA confirmed. It is also being said that the confirmation of the host is likely to be taken this week as well. “The bid was officially given the nod by the Union Government last week, we are likely to make Goa the central venue for this particular event. It will be a massive achievement if OCA decides to give India the bid as it will be a precursor to bigger events. In the past five editions, India has shown that they are quite competitive at this level.”