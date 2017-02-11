The Indian Coast Guard carried out Sea exercise 2017 in Goan waters, wherein ICG ships, helicopters and a Bangladeshi ship participated showcasing their exercises in deep waters.

The Exercise was attended by delegates which came from 20 Asian countries of different Navy.

A couple of days back ICG celebrated its 40th Raising Day and 10th Regional Co-operation Agreement (ReCAP) for safe and secure sea. ReCAP was signed for combating piracy and armed robbery in Asian waters.

As a part of this celebration the sea exercise was undertaken. The IGC Offshore Petrol Vessels, ships, helicopters displayed their activities at sea like search and rescue operation, external fire fighting etc.