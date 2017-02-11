The Indian Coast Guard carried out Sea exercise 2017 in Goan waters, wherein ICG ships, helicopters and a Bangladeshi ship participated showcasing their exercises in deep waters.

 

The Exercise was attended by delegates which came from 20 Asian countries of different Navy.

A couple of days back ICG celebrated its 40th Raising Day and 10th Regional Co-operation Agreement (ReCAP) for safe and secure sea. ReCAP was signed for combating piracy and armed robbery in Asian waters.

 

As a part of this celebration the sea exercise was undertaken. The IGC Offshore Petrol Vessels, ships, helicopters displayed their activities at sea like search and rescue operation, external fire fighting etc.

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY