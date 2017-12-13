An official at the Indian consulate in San Francisco has been appointed to oversee the probe into the disappearance of Symron Almeida from Goa who went missing from a cruise ship, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the state legislative assembly.

Parrikar was responding to a question from Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo.

Almeida, who hails from Cuncolim village in South Goa, was working onboard the Carnival Cruise Line’s “Inspiration” vessel travelling from Mexico to Los Angeles when he went missing on November 9.