The 23rd meeting of the Indo-Russian Intergovernmental Committee on Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MTC) commenced at Goa from 26th Feb 18 and would be concluded on 01 Mar 18. The meeting was inaugurated by Vice Admiral GS Pabby, AVSM VSM, the Chief of Material, Indian Navy and Vice Admiral VI Bursuk Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Navy on Armament; the Co-chairs of the Sub-group.