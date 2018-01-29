Home Breaking News INOX started screening controversial movie Padmavat from today in police protection INOX started screening controversial movie Padmavat from today in police protection By Digital Goa - January 29, 2018, 11 :22 am INOX started screening controversial movie Padmavat from today in police protection - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Padmaavat finally screened in multiplexes in Goa Team Digital Goa - January 28, 2018, 10 :44 pm India International Seafood Show kicks off at Margao Digital Goa - January 27, 2018, 8 :34 pm Karnataka all party meeting on Mahadayi ends in a deadlock Digital Goa - January 27, 2018, 8 :07 pm Government to clear all claims came under Forest dwellers Act this year – Tribal... Digital Goa - January 25, 2018, 8 :59 pm