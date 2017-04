Inquiry report on handcarts in Panaji was tabled Corporation of City of Panaji meet today. Out of total 87 gaddas in Panaji 60 are genuine as they are in CCP list and their licenses should be renewed recommends the report.In these 60 handcarts, 12 sell ice cream, 12 are bhelpuri and rest are cold drink, fruits, snacks and fast food gaddas. CCP also passed resolution for common cadre for CCP and Municipalities.