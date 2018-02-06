The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) today resolved to move a resolution in the assembly demanding installation of T B Cunha and Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya statues at the assembly complex. “Savordem MLA Dipak Pauskar will table the resolution to this effect in the assembly,” said MGP.

The party also demanded that all the state highways and district roads should be named after freedom fighters. “We are Indians first and then Goans. Some politicians are misusing Goekarponn,” opined PWD Minister Sudin Dhavlikar.

MGP announced that March 10 will be celebrated as MGP foundation day in all Talukas of Goa.

The party held a press briefing in the capital after a meeting of its MLAs and office bearers today.