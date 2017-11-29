The Indian Navy’s first all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, which was flagged-off from Goa in September, has entered New Zealand’s Lyttelton port during its maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe.This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had flagged-off INSV Tarini from Goa on September 10, since then the vessel has covered 7,800 Nautical miles from Goa, crossing the Equator on September 17 and Western Australia’s Cape Leeuwin on November 9.