The Indian Navy Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, led by an all-woman crew, docked at a port in Cape Town in South Africa on Friday, March 2. This is the vessel’s maiden voyage and Cape Town is the last leg of the journey.

In a first, INSV Tarini has an all-woman crew led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, with members Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta. The vessel docked at Fremantle in Australia, Lyttleton in New Zealand, and Port Stanley in Falklands, before reaching Cape Town.