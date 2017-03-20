Home Events Inter School Football Tournament@ Canacona Events Inter School Football Tournament@ Canacona By Team Digital Goa - March 20, 2017, 2 :49 pm Inter School Football Tournament organised by Canacona Sports Academy in association with Janasena Canacona From 4th April 2017 Venue 1 – Nirakar Ground, Dabot Maxem, Poinguinim Venue 2 – S A G Sports Complex, Agonda, Canacona NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS Public Hearing To Discuss MPT Expansion Plans Postponed Team Digital Goa - March 20, 2017, 12 :58 pm Ready To Apologise If The 1000Cr Figure is Wrong – AICC General Secretary Team Digital Goa - March 19, 2017, 8 :53 pm 15% Goa MLAs Have Serious Crime Allegations Against Them – ADR Team Digital Goa - March 17, 2017, 3 :29 pm First Cabinet Meeting Of The New Cabinet Held Team Digital Goa - March 17, 2017, 3 :20 pm