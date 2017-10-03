Post implementation of the GST and more so after filing of first GST returns, Tax Payers in Goa would have encountered a number of issues. Majority of the issues faced by the tax Payers may be related to the understanding of GST Law, Procedural Issues, GSTN related Issues and such other teething problems.

Goa Chamber has been regularly taking up these issues with the local GST Commissionerates as well as with the GST Council.

With view to understand the problems faced and to interact with the industry to mitigate the issues, the Central GST Commissioner and their officials will conduct an interactive session on Friday, 6th October from 4.00 pm at GCCI Convention Hall at Panaji. The officials will interact one to one with the tax payers and try to find solutions for their issures.

Those interested in seeking solutions to their GST related problems are requested to attend this session and interact with the CGST Officials first hand.

There are no fees, but prior intimation of participation to GCCI ( Ph. 0832 2424252 ) would be appreciated.