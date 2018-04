International Astronomy day will be observed by the Association of Friends of Astronomy (Goa) with Public Sky Observation Program on Saturday 21st April 2018. at Ravindra Bhavan Sankhlim, general public will be able to view the moon and different other objects through telescopes alongwith constellations, helped by the volunteers of the Association. The entire event will run for 2 hours from 7pm to 9pm .

Entry is open and free to all.