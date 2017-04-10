Home News International prostitution racket busted by Calangute police News International prostitution racket busted by Calangute police By Team Digital Goa - April 10, 2017, 12 :41 pm Calangute police crack prostitution racket and rescue one minor victim girl and another victim girl from neighbouring country. Pimp Uttam Behera from Orissa, and two customers Deepkumar Verma and Prasad native of Haryana arrested - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS “Talk less, Perform More”, Parrikar tells BJP workers after his felicitation Team Digital Goa - April 10, 2017, 12 :47 pm Police not cracking down on drugs & late night music parties: Minister Team Digital Goa - April 10, 2017, 12 :45 pm Cable-stayed bridge Across Zuari River will be inaugurated before Jan 26,2019 -Gadkari Team Digital Goa - April 10, 2017, 12 :37 pm Goa to come out with policy to curb illegal mining Team Digital Goa - April 10, 2017, 12 :35 pm