Calangute police busted an international prostitution racket at Candolim today and rescued 5 victim girls including 3 from Uzbekistan. Police have also arrested 2 pimps after the raid on the guest house Green Peace holiday homes at Candolim. During the raid it was revealed that 3 victim girls were from Uzbekistan and 2 victim girls were from Hyderabad , Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively. The accused were identified as Dhananjay Kumar Mohanty, age 22 and Chandan Kumar Patra, age-27 yrs both from Odisha. During the raid total cash of Rs. 1.25 lakh along with 7 mobile phones have been seized by the police.

The guest house has been sealed by the police after the conclusion of the raid.