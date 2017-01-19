Home News Investment Firm Dupes 150 investors to the tune of Rs 7.5 crores News Investment Firm Dupes 150 investors to the tune of Rs 7.5 crores By Team Digital Goa - January 19, 2017, 12 :24 am Economic Offense Cell (EOC) registered offence against Rajesh Kamble , Divya Kamble, Amol Shah and Prabhu Dessai all promoters of investment firm Evolve Consultancy for duping over 150 investors to the tune of Rs 7.5 Crore rupees. NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike411FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS 405 nominations received till last day, scrutiny tomorrow - - January 19, 2017, 12 :22 am Seven More Candidates Announced By BJP Team Digital Goa - January 16, 2017, 4 :09 pm Dont Just look back on shared history but look ahead and create newer ties... Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 6 :03 pm All Options Open Including Getting a Leader From Center For CM’s Post– Gadkari Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 5 :15 pm