The Mormugao Municipal council on Friday warned the HPCL and IOC of closure if they don’t pay their dues of rent which they have not been paying since 2008. The Chief Officer of MMC Deepali Naik informed that, the amount has become Rs 24 crores to be paid over the years by both the corporations. They have been given 15 days time to make partial payment. The municipality also inspected their premises to know whether they have extended their constructions without prior permission. The report of the same will come on Monday. The last inspection was done in 1973.