Home Breaking News IPB under CM met today & approved 5 expansion projects in Goa... IPB under CM met today & approved 5 expansion projects in Goa with Rs 168 cr investment By Digital Goa - October 21, 2017, 12 :20 pm IPB under CM met today & approved 5 expansion projects in Goa with Rs 168 cr investment - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS MGP is not part of NDA: MGP President Digital Goa - October 21, 2017, 9 :04 pm KTC resumed bus service to Maharashtra after 4 days break Digital Goa - October 21, 2017, 8 :51 pm Proposing simultaneous polls without draft bill as basis is dangerous- Shantataram Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 8 :52 pm Govt. to constitute committee to decide guidelines for awards Team Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 6 :57 pm