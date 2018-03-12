IPS Officer Rupinder Kumar transferred By Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 10 :27 pm IPS officer Rupinder Kumar(AGMUT 2003) has been transferred to Delhi from Goa. He has been asked to report to the Union home ministry - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS IPS Officer Rupinder Kumar transferred Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 10 :27 pm Bus overturns at Bambolim due to tyre burst, no major injuries reported Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 10 :06 pm West Bengal Native arrested with Rs 20,000 worth Ganja Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 9 :58 pm St Cruz & St Andre MLA’s meet TCP Minister over Greater Panaji PDA issue Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 9 :31 pm