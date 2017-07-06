Two IRB platoons will be deployed in South Goa from today for night patrolling in view of increasing cases of desecration of religions structure and house breaking thefts reported in South Goa specially in Salcete and Quepem. So far 10 cases of desecration of religious structures are reported in these areas recently. Police has appealed to the people of South Goa to share any information if they have in these cases with them. “Names of Those who give information will not be disclosed. In addition those who give useful information to the police in this regard will be appropriately rewarded,” informed police officials.