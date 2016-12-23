Hoardings put by Aam Admi Party(AAP) across Goa with photographs of Elvis and Parsekar with a tagline ‘Who will save Goa?’ have created controversy with BJP filing police complaint objecting to the hoardings. AAP Goa held a press conference in this regards.



“Is BJP afraid of ‘Elvis or Parsekar for CM’ debate by people?” Questioned AAP leader Oscar Rebello alleging that AAP is being threatened through CIDs.

AAP alleged that CID officers and policemen have threatened hoarding vendors legally engaged by them for the campaign. Vendors have been issued threats by these policemen to remove the hoardings, AAP added.