Francis Pereira, currently in Police custody for allegedly involved in idol and cross desecration, is being interrogated in crosses desecration case at Karanzal, Madkai. DySP Sammy Tavares and PI Shivram Vaiganker took him to the site late evening. PI Vaiganker told that police are looking at the incident in all angles. It suspected that this particular accident took place before ‘Boy’ being taken into custody and therefore could be handiwork of Francis himself, according to police sources.