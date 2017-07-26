1056 people died in Goa due to vehicle accidents from 2014 to March 2017, out of which 430 died on the spot, while 2096 have been seriously injured in the road accidents during the same period. Annually more than 300 people die in Goa due to accidents.

Is Goa moving towards an accidents state? Questioned Congress leader Digambar Kamat quoting government statistics while speaking on demands of grants for Transport departments.

On an average around 3,700 accidents have been reported to be taking place in Goa annually. During year 2017 itself 921 motor vehicle accidents have been reported in the state till 31 March 2017 stated the papers laid before the assembly.